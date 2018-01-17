1/17 Music History
By Brad Stennett
|
Jan 17, 2018 @ 2:41 PM
03/10/2005 - Motley Crue - Motley Crue in Concert at Allstate Arena - March 10, 2005 - Allstate Arena - Rosemont, IL - Keywords: Mick Mars, Nikki Sixx, Vince Neil, Tommy Lee - - - Photo Credit: Daniel Locke / PR Photos - Contact (1-866-551-7827)

-Motley Crue is formed.
-Kid Rock is born.
-Garth Brooks is awarded the 90’s Artist of the Decade.

Related Content

11/13 Music History
12/11 Music History
12/22 Music History
10/13 Music History
12/18 Music History
9/19 Music History
Comments