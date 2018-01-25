1/25 Music History
By Alice KWHL
|
Jan 25, 2018 @ 3:19 PM
00/00/0000 - AC/DC - - - Keywords: - Photo Credit: Photorazzi - Contact (1-866-551-7827)

-Deep Purple is mean to AC/DC

-A woman gets her Masters Degree in The Beatles

-Jefferson Airplane’s lead singer has a baby and names it God.

Related Content

11/8 Music History
12/8 Music History
9/20 Music History
1/19 Music History
Audio: Axl Rose Rehearsing Thunkderstruck W/ AC/DC
10/30 Music History
Comments