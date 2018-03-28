1 dead, 3 injured in 3-car Parks Highway crash near Wasilla

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – One person died and three were injured in a three-car crash on the Parks Highway near Wasilla.

Anchorage television station KTVA reports Wasilla police have not released the name of the person killed shortly before 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Wasilla police spokeswoman Amanda Graham says the crash occurred near the highway intersection with Church Road south of the city.

The next-of-kin of the person killed was contacted Tuesday afternoon.

Matanuska-Susitna Borough deputy chief of emergency services Ken Barkley says medics treated three injured people.

