1 person dies, 4 injured in Anchorage multifamily unit fire
By KFQD News
|
Apr 6, 2018 @ 11:34 AM

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – One person has died in a fire at a four-plex housing unit in the Mountain View neighborhood of Anchorage.

The Anchorage Fire Department says in a release that the victim had been trapped in one of the units in the two-story structure.

Four other people were taken to local hospitals. One was listed in serious condition, and the other three were in stable condition.

A fire investigator will determine the cause of the fire, and the Red Cross is assisting those who have been displaced.

