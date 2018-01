Fresh beer in a glass on a black background. The concept of food.

Here are the 10 beers americans have cut down on according to the Wall Street Journal.

Bud Light Lime Keystone Light Miller High Life Natural Lite Budweiser Natural Ice Busch Bud Light Miller Lite Icehouse

What are we drinking instead? Modelo and Stella are up 200 percent the past 5 years. Craft beers and macrobrews.