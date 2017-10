05/21/2011 - Korn - 2011 Rock on the Range - Day 1 - Crew Stadium - Columbus, OH, USA - Keywords: Korn, 2011 Rock on the Range, Jonathan Davis Orientation: Portrait Face Count: 1 - False - Photo Credit: Adam Bielawski / PR Photos - Contact (1-866-551-7827) - Portrait Face Count: 1

-Lou Reed dies

-Beavis and Butthead return to MTV

-T. Rex percussionist chokes to death on a cherry

-Scott Weiland is arrested on his birthday

-Korn appear on South Park