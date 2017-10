2000, John Lennon’s assassin Mark Chapman was denied parole after serving 20 years in prison

1992, Sinead O’Connor ripped up a photograph of Pope John Paul II, on the US TV show ‘Saturday Night Live’,

1978, The members of Aerosmith bailed thirty fans out of jail after they were arrested for smoking pot during an Aerosmith concert at Fort Wayne Coliseum.

1962, Born on this day, Tommy Lee, drummer and founding member of Motley Crue,