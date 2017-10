1978, Country singer Tammy Wynette was abducted, beaten and held in her car for two hours by a kidnapper wearing a ski mask. He held a gun on her and forced her to drive 90 miles from Nashville, Tennessee. She was later released and the kidnapper escaped.

1970, US singer Janis Joplin was found dead at the Landmark Hotel Hollywood after an accidental heroin overdose.

2005Nickelback release their fifth album, All The Right Reasons, with the hits “Photograph,” “Far Away” and “Rockstar.”