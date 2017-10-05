10/5 Music History

1991, Guns N’ Roses started a two week run at No.1 on the US album chart with ‘Use Your Illusion II’.

1989, Motley Crue played a warm-up show for their forthcoming Dr. Feelgood tour at the Whisky a Go Go, West Hollywood, California, under their pseudonym The Foreskins. The show was also used for the filming of their next video, ‘Kickstart My Heart’.

1966, Having moved to and living in London, England, Jimi Hendrix, Mitch Mitchell and Noel Redding played together for the first time – The Jimi Hendrix Experience were formed.

1951, Bob Geldof

1947, Born on this day, Brian Johnson

1970Dr. Robert Moog unveils the “minimoog”