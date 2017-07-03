11-year-old Alaska boy shoots bear charging fishing party

HOONAH, Alaska (AP) – Alaska State Troopers say quick action from an 11-year-old boy saved a fishing party from a charging brown bear.

The Juneau Empire reports (http://bit.ly/2tbTPgl ) Elliot Clark was walking through the woods near Game Creek last week with his three family members and three dogs when the bear came out and charged them.

Elliot’s father says the bear ran through two of the men, leaving Elliot and his cousin left in its path. Elliott raised his pump action shotgun and shot the bear with birdshot.

His father says the first shot did nothing, but two more downed the bear and finishing shots by the boy and his uncle killed it.

Elliot’s father says not getting around to putting a sling on his son’s gun might have saved their lives, as he was able to quickly ready himself.

