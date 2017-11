08/17/2016 - Black Sabbath - Black Sabbath "Final Tour" in Concert at Jones Beach in Wantagh - August 17, 2016 - Jones Beach - Wantagh, NY, USA - Keywords: Ozzy Osbourne, lead singer Orientation: Portrait Face Count: 1 - - Photo Credit: Michael Sherer / PRPhotos.com - Contact (1-866-551-7827) - Portrait Face Count: 1

-Parental Advisory stickers are introduced

-MTV releases “Nirvana Unplugged”

-Black Sabbath are inducted into the UK Music Hall of Fame

-Metal Hammer rank the most influential mustaches in Rock n’ Roll

-Anthony Kiedis is born