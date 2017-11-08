-A Linkin Park concerts ends in with one death a 19 injuries after a piece of scaffolding causes a tower to fall on to fans in the parking lot
-Sonny Bono is elected to the US House of Representatives
-David Bowie makes hi US television debut
-Miles Davis guest stars on Miami Vice
-Jack Osbourne is born
-AC/DC make it to the top of the charts with “Black Ice”
11/8 Music History
