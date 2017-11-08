11/8 Music History
By Brad Stennett
|
Nov 8, 2017 @ 3:23 PM
10/30/2008 - AC/DC - AC/DC Performs in Chicago "Black Ice World Tour 2008" - October 30, 2008 - Allstate Arena - Rosemont, IL, USA

-A Linkin Park concerts ends in with one death a 19 injuries after a piece of scaffolding causes a tower to fall on to fans in the parking lot
-Sonny Bono is elected to the US House of Representatives
-David Bowie makes hi US television debut
-Miles Davis guest stars on Miami Vice
-Jack Osbourne is born
-AC/DC make it to the top of the charts with “Black Ice”

