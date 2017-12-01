12/1 Music History By Alice KWHL | Dec 1, 2017 @ 2:20 PM 00/00/0000 - Alice in Chains - - - Keywords: - Photo Credit: Photorazzi - Contact (1-866-551-7827) http://www.kwhl.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/12-1-.mp3 -Kid Rock and Pamela Anderson are GQ’s “Couple Of The Year.” Even though they’re divorced. -Kenny G sets a world record. -Billy Gibbons gets married -Jerry Cantrell screws up Alice in Chain’s chances of opening for Van Halen. alice in chainsjerry cantrellkenny gKid Rockpamela andersonVan Halen Related Content 11/28 Music History 11/16 Music History 11/7 Music History