1st telepharmacy in Alaska opens Monday

HEALY, Alaska (AP) – The first community-based telepharmacy in Alaska opens in Healy.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports (http://bit.ly/2u8yq78 ) Alaska Family Pharmacy opens today, allowing local residents to not have to drive to Fairbanks to fill medical prescriptions or to visit a drugstore.

Pharmacist owner Leif Holm, who owns three pharmacies in Fairbanks and is president of the Alaska Board of Pharmacy, says he is excited about the new business.

Holm says he was intrigued by telepharmacy technology and began exploring ways to utilize it.

A telepharmacy allows prescriptions and pharmaceutical care to be delivered via telecommunications to patients in locations where they may not have direct contact with a pharmacist.

Holm says patients picking up medications can still speak with a pharmacist face-to-face by a phone call on a computer screen.

