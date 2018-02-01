2/1 Music History

02/13/2005 - Green Day - Warner Music Group Post-Grammy Party - February 13, 2005 - Astra West at the Pacific Design Center - West Hollywood, CA, USA - Keywords: Green Day members Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt, Tre Cool - - - Photo Credit: Lee Roth / RothStock / PR Photos - Contact (1-866-551-7827)

-Green Day release their Dookie on an unsuspecting public.

-Beyonce announces she’s having twins on Instagram.

-NASA shoots The Beatles into Space.

-Kirk Hammett is the first inductee into the Guitar World Magazine HOF.