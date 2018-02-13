2/13 Music History By Alice KWHL | Feb 13, 2018 @ 2:55 PM 00/00/0000 - Black Sabbath - - - Keywords: - Photo Credit: Photorazzi - Contact (1-866-551-7827) -Black Sabbath release their debut album. -Vince Neil leaves Motley Crue (for the first time). -Michael Jackson buys Neverland Ranch. -The 300lb headstone of Ronnie Van Zant is stolen. -Henry Rollins is born. http://www.kwhl.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/2-13-.mp3 black sabbathhenry rollinsmichael jacksonneverland ranchOzzyronnie van zant Related Content 10/26 Music History Ozzy Goes to Easter Dinner 1/2 Music History 11/6 Music History 1/18 Music History 11/30 Music History