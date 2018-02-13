2/13 Music History
By Alice KWHL
|
Feb 13, 2018 @ 2:55 PM
-Black Sabbath release their debut album.

-Vince Neil leaves Motley Crue (for the first time).

-Michael Jackson buys Neverland Ranch.

-The 300lb headstone of Ronnie Van Zant is stolen.

-Henry Rollins is born.

