2/15 Music History
By Alice KWHL
|
Feb 15, 2018 @ 2:57 PM
02/20/2014 - Brandon Boyd - Moby "Innocents" Photo Exhibition Preview Party at Project Gallery in Hollywood on February 20, 2014 - Project Gallery - Hollywood, CA, USA - Keywords: Incubus, Lead, Vocalist, Orientation: Portrait Face Count: 1 - False - Photo Credit: Billy Bennight / PR Photos - Contact (1-866-551-7827) - Portrait Face Count: 1

-Brandon Boyd (Incubus) is born.

-Sid Vicious joins The Sex Pistols.

-Bon Scott’s (AC/DC) grave becomes a national monument.

-Rolling Stone Magazine coins the term, “Groupies.”

