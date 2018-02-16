2/16 Music History By Alice KWHL | Feb 16, 2018 @ 3:56 PM -Kid Rock punches a DJ at a Strip Club. -The Lead Singer of Bush and No Doubt hook up. -The Drummer for Slayer and Ice-T are born (but not at the same time). -Flea breaks his arm in five different places. http://www.kwhl.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/2-16-.mp3 bushfleaKid Rockno doubtred hot chili peppersslayer Related Content 1/31 Music History 11/1 Music History 1/17 Music History 11/16 Music History 10/25 Music History 12/1 Music History