2/16 Music History
By Alice KWHL
|
Feb 16, 2018 @ 3:56 PM

-Kid Rock punches a DJ at a Strip Club.

-The Lead Singer of Bush and No Doubt hook up.

-The Drummer for Slayer and Ice-T are born (but not at the same time).

-Flea breaks his arm in five different places.

Related Content

1/31 Music History
11/1 Music History
1/17 Music History
11/16 Music History
10/25 Music History
12/1 Music History
Comments