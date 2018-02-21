2/21 Music History

03/17/2009 - Foo Fighters - Foo Fighters in Concert at The UIC - May 25, 2003 - UIC Pavilion - University of Illinois at Chicago, Chicago, IL, USA - Keywords: Nirvana, Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Taylor Hawkins - False - - Photo Credit: Daniel Locke / PR Photos - Contact (1-866-551-7827)

-The Foo Fighters cancel a tour in order to play for David Letterman his first night back from heart surgery.

-Kiss mix their blood with ink for their comic book.

-Rolling Stones bass player, Bill Wyman meets a 13 year-old girl who he’ll marry when she turns 18. It’s Gross.

-A hacker gets two years in jail for cyber-stalking Chester Bennington.