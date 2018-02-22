2/22 Music History
By Alice KWHL
|
Feb 22, 2018 @ 2:54 PM
-Metallica lose the Grammy for Heavy Metal to Jethro Tull.

-RHCP guitarist John Frusciante  sabotages “Under The Bridge” on SNL.

-Prince becomes a symbol…literally.

-Blink-182’s Tom DeLonge is award “UFO Researcher of the Year.”

