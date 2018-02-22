2/22 Music History By Alice KWHL | Feb 22, 2018 @ 2:54 PM 00/00/0000 - Metallica - - - Keywords: - Photo Credit: Photorazzi - Contact (1-866-551-7827) -Metallica lose the Grammy for Heavy Metal to Jethro Tull. -RHCP guitarist John Frusciante sabotages “Under The Bridge” on SNL. -Prince becomes a symbol…literally. -Blink-182’s Tom DeLonge is award “UFO Researcher of the Year.” http://www.kwhl.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/2-22.mp3 blink 182metallicaPrincered hot chili peppersufos RELATED CONTENT 2/21 Music History 2/16 Music History 2/15 Music History 2/14 Music History 2/13 Music History 2/12 Music History