2/23 Music History
By Alice KWHL
|
Feb 23, 2018 @ 2:54 PM
-Maynard James Keenan chokes out a stage crasher during a concert in London. He’s sings through the whole thing.

-AC/DC film a music video for It’s a Long Way to the Top.

-Anthrax appear on Married With Children.

