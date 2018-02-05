2/5 Music History
By Alice KWHL
Feb 5, 2018 @ 3:18 PM
-Black Sabbath begin recording Master of Reality.

-Duff McKagen and Christopher Guest (Nigel from Spinal Tap) share a birthday.

-Johnny Cash gets a totally creepy-ass spider named after him.

