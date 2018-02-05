2/5 Music History By Alice KWHL | Feb 5, 2018 @ 3:18 PM 00/00/0000 - Black Sabbath - - - Keywords: - Photo Credit: Photorazzi - Contact (1-866-551-7827) -Black Sabbath begin recording Master of Reality. -Duff McKagen and Christopher Guest (Nigel from Spinal Tap) share a birthday. -Johnny Cash gets a totally creepy-ass spider named after him. http://www.kwhl.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/2-5-.mp3 black sabbathGuns n' rosesjohnny cashOzzyspinal tap Related Content 1/2 Music History 11/15 Music History 11/1 Music History 10/18 Music History 1/5 Music History 12/4 Music History