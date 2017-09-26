ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Two men suspected of stealing 36 guns from an east Anchorage shop will be prosecuted in federal court.

Thirty-one-year-old Seth Kaufman and 27-year-old Christopher Kratsas-Derr are charged with theft of firearms from a licensed dealer. Kaufman is also charged with possessing stolen firearms.

They were scheduled for arraignment Tuesday.

Kaufman’s attorney could not be reached immediately and an attorney for Kratsas-Derr is not listed in online documents.

Prosecutors say the men shortly before 7 a.m. Sept. 7 backed up a pickup to EDC Alaska, broke into the shop and left with three dozen guns.

Police acting on a tip found Kaufman at a motel. He fled from a second-story room but was apprehended. Police found several stolen guns in the room.

Most of the stolen guns have not been recovered.

The post 2 charged in federal court with theft of 36 guns from shop appeared first on Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD.