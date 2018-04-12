2 charged in seizure of heroin from SUV shipped to Anchorage

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Federal prosecutors say two men were charged with drug conspiracy after shipping heroin hidden in a sport utility vehicle to Alaska.

Anchorage law enforcement officers Tuesday arrested Alfred Carranza and Jose Rivas-Ortiz Jr. and seized 5 pounds (2.27 kilograms) of heroin.

Alaska State Troopers last week received a tip that a suspicious vehicle was being shipped from Thermal, California, known to be a source for large shipments of illegal drugs, to Anchorage.

Prosecutors say a man contacted the shipping company repeatedly asking about the SUV’s status but did not leave his name.

When the SUV reached Anchorage, a drug-sniffing dog detected drugs. A search revealed 10 bundles within the engine compartment.

Rivas-Ortiz picked up the SUV from the shipper. Officers arrested the suspects as they remove bundles from the SUV.

