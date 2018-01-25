2 communities clean up minor damage from earthquake

KODIAK, Alaska (AP) – Few damages have been reported in the aftermath of a 7.9 magnitude earthquake that shook Alaska, but at least two communities were impacted.

Kodiak City Manager Mike Tvenge says the quake that hit Tuesday morning spurred large cracks in the walls of the Kodiak City Fire Hall. While near Kenai, a Nikiski refinery reported a small oil spill at one of its outdoor tanks.

Mayor Pat Branson says fixing up the fire hall had already been a priority for the city.

In Nikiski, Andeavor’s Kenai Refinery says it was able to contain the spill and avoid any oil from permeating into the ground. Spokeswoman Kate Blair says about 420 gallons (1,590 liters) or less spilled.

The spill was the only earthquake-related incident that the Department of Environmental Conservation knew of Tuesday.

