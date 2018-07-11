2 dead in crash of minivan, commercial vehicle at Cantwell

CANTWELL, Alaska (AP) – Alaska State Troopers say two people are confirmed dead in a Parks Highway traffic crash between a minivan and a commercial vehicle at Cantwell.

Troopers shortly after 11 a.m. Wednesday received multiple calls of a commercial vehicle on fire at Mile 210, the junction of the Parks and Denali highways.

Troopers did not immediately release names of the two people killed because next of kin had not been notified.

Troopers re-routed traffic off the highway for northbound and southbound traffic.

Troopers and commercial vehicle enforcement officers were at the scene to investigate.

