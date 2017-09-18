2 Mexican men killed in pre-dawn fire house in Juneau

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – Authorities said two Mexican men have died in a pre-dawn house fire in Juneau.

Police spokeswoman Erann Kalwara says the victims were among seven people inside the large home that caught fire early Sunday about a block from the Capitol.

The fire was reported shortly after 4 a.m. Responding emergency workers saw flames coming from the backside of the house and a woman clinging to the roof.

The other residents managed to escape. Some suffered minor injuries.

Kalwara says two men from Mexico who were found unresponsive inside the house were taken to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead..

It took four hours to put out the blaze. Four firefighters were hospitalized for smoke inhalation and exhaustion.

