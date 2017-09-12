2 nuisance Alaska bears relocated from Petersburg
By KFQD News
|
Sep 12, 2017 @ 9:48 AM

PETERSBURG, Alaska (AP) – Two nuisance bears that were lurking around Petersburg have been captured and relocated.

KFSK-FM reported (http://bit.ly/2wTmCL7 ) Monday that a 200-pound (91-kilogram) bear was caught Sept. 3 near downtown Petersburg, which followed the capture of a slightly smaller bear in August. The bears were dropped near Farragut Bay and Thomas Bay.

Fish and Game wildlife biologist Rich Lowell says the relocated bears are part of a busy year. Lowell says Petersburg residents might have become complacent with their garbage after two quiet years in a row for bears.

Officials are urging residents to keep best practices in mind, especially those participating in the moose hunting season that begins Sept. 15.

