2 rural Kodiak schools might close, superintendent says

KODIAK, Alaska (AP) – Superintendent Larry LeDoux said two of Kodiak’s rural schools will face closure if enrollment numbers do not increase soon.

The Kodiak Daily Mirror reported Friday that the Kodiak Island Borough School District’s schools in Karluk and Port Lions currently have eight and five students – respectively.

LeDoux said that when a school falls below 10 students, it loses school site funding from the state, which is worth approximately $300,000.

Both Karluk and Chiniak have closed in years past. Danger Bay school closed due to low enrollment in the fall.

LeDoux said he does not recall a year in which two rural schools had to close concurrently.

Information from: Kodiak (Alaska) Daily Mirror, http://www.kodiakdailymirror.com

