2-vehicle crash on Park Highway kills 1 person, injures 2
By KFQD News
|
Dec 8, 2017 @ 11:29 AM

TALKEETNA, Alaska (AP) – One person died and two were injured in a crash on the Parks Highway near Talkeetna.

Alaska State Troopers took a call on the crash just after 1 p.m. Thursday. They say two vehicles were involved in the accident about a mile south of the turnoff to Talkeetna Spur Road.

Drivers and a passenger were transported to a hospital, where one person was pronounced dead.

Names of the victims were not immediately released because next of kin had not been notified.

