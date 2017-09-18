2006, 73 year old country singer Willie Nelson and four members from his band were charged with drug possession after marijuana and magic mushrooms were found by police on his tour bus. Police had stopped the tour bus near Lafayette, Louisiana.

2004, Britney Spears married dancer Kevin Federline during a private ceremony in Los Angeles.

1983, KISS appeared without their ‘make-up’

1970, Jimi Hendrix was pronounced dead on arrival at St. Mary Abbot’s Hospital in London at the age of 27 after choking on his own vomit.

1992Cameron Crowe’s film Singles hits theaters in the US.