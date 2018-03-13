3/13 Music History By Alice KWHL | Mar 13, 2018 @ 2:41 PM 00/00/0000 - Black Sabbath - - - Keywords: - Photo Credit: Photorazzi - Contact (1-866-551-7827) -Black Sabbath are inducted into the Rock N’ Roll Hall of Fame seven years after talking mad smack about the award. -40 years after his death Jimi Hendrix finally has the number two album in the US. -Disturbed lead singer David Draiman is born. http://www.kwhl.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/3-13-.mp3 black sabbathdisturbedhall of famejimi hendrixOzzy RELATED CONTENT 3/12 Music History 3/7 Music History 3/6 Music History 3/5 Music History 3/2 Music History 3/1 Music History