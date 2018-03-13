3/13 Music History
By Alice KWHL
Mar 13, 2018 @ 2:41 PM
-Black Sabbath are inducted into the Rock N’ Roll Hall of Fame seven years after talking mad smack about the award.

-40 years after his death Jimi Hendrix finally has the number two album in the US.

-Disturbed lead singer David Draiman is born.

