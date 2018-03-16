3/16 Music History
By Alice KWHL
|
Mar 16, 2018 @ 2:03 PM
-Wolfgang Van Halen is born.

-Dave Mustaine, suffering from severe kidney stones plays six songs at a Megadeth concert before going to the hospital.

-Otis Redding’s (Sittin’ at) The Dock of the Bay makes him famous almost a year after his death.

-Frank Sinatra Jr. passes away.

