3/16 Music History
-Wolfgang Van Halen is born.
-Dave Mustaine, suffering from severe kidney stones plays six songs at a Megadeth concert before going to the hospital.
-Otis Redding’s (Sittin’ at) The Dock of the Bay makes him famous almost a year after his death.
-Frank Sinatra Jr. passes away.