3/19 Music History By Alice KWHL | Mar 19, 2018 @ 2:34 PM

-Randy Rhoads dies in a plan crash.
-Mother Love Bone vocalist, Andrew Wood dies from a drug overdose.
-Michael Jackson begins construction on Neverland Ranch.
-Garth Brooks is cut from The NY Mets' spring training team.