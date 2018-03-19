3/19 Music History
By Alice KWHL
|
Mar 19, 2018 @ 2:34 PM
-Randy Rhoads dies in a plan crash.

-Mother Love Bone vocalist, Andrew Wood dies from a drug overdose.

-Michael Jackson begins construction on Neverland Ranch.

-Garth Brooks is cut from The NY Mets’ spring training team.

