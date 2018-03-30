3/30 Music History
-Jeopardy debuts on TV…featuring the Thinking Theme… which is playing in your head right now.
-Eric Clapton, Celine Dion, and MC Hammer share a birthday.
-The Sex Pistols and The Ramones make the live debut…but The Ramones did it two years before the Pistols.