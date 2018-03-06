3/6 Music History

06/04/2006 - Guns N' Roses - 2006 Rock in Rio Lisboa Music Festival - Bela Vista Park - Lisbon, Portugal - Keywords: Guns and Roses Axl Rose Axel Rose - - - Photo Credit: Paulo Amorim / Photorazzi - Contact (1-866-551-7827)
-In order to pay his lawyers during his murder trial, Charles Manson releases the album ‘Lie.’ The opening track, ‘Look at Your Game, Girl is later covered by Guns n’ Roses.
-Eric Clapton becomes the first (and so far only) person inducted into the Rock n’ Roll Hall of Fame three times.