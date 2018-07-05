KODIAK, Alaska (AP) – Officials are investigating after three dead gray whales have been discovered on the shores of Kodiak Island since last week.

The Kodiak Daily Mirror reports a Kodiak resident found the body of a gray whale calf on a beach near Pasagshak Bay on June 25 and alerted the Alaska Region Marine Mammal Stranding Network.

A dead adult gray whale was found on June 28, and another adult gray whale washed up Monday.

Mandy Migura, the Alaska coordinator for the National Marine Fisheries Services, says the short timespan between each body discovery is “enough to raise an eyebrow.”

Migura says the calf likely died from an orca attack, and necropsy results for the second whale are pending. Officials were headed to the site of the third whale to investigate Monday.

—

Information from: Kodiak (Alaska) Daily Mirror, http://www.kodiakdailymirror.com

The post 3 gray whales found dead on shores of Kodiak Island appeared first on Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD.