3 people found dead in car parked outside Alaska hotel

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Three people were found dead inside a car parked outside a hotel in Alaska’s largest city.

The bodies of two men and a woman were found shortly after 1 a.m. Monday outside the Long House Alaskan Hotel on the west side of Anchorage.

Anchorage Police Department spokesman MJ Thim (TIM) says a witness spotted the three people apparently passed out in the car and called police. The car was still running.

Thim says by email that the deaths may be related to carbon monoxide poisoning or to drugs.

The bodies were transported to the state medical examiner’s office for autopsies to determine the cause of the deaths.

The deaths were first reported by Anchorage television station KTVA.

