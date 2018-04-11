30 Minutes of Avengers: Here’s What People Are Saying
By Brad Stennett
|
Apr 11, 2018 @ 10:15 AM

A few lucky movie insiders got a chance to see about 30 minutes of the new Marvel movie Avengers: Infinity War – and by all accounts, it is meeting expectations.

And while 30 minutes isn’t even close to the actual run time, some are pointing out who they didn’t see:

It’s rumored that 76 different Marvel characters will be showing up in in the movie.

Avengers: Infinity War will be in theaters April 27, 2018.

Anyone else as excited as I am for this?

What was your favorite Marvel movie so far?

