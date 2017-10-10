10/10 Music History

1902, The Gibson Mandolin guitar company was formed. Gibson’s first electric guitar the ES-150 was produced in 1936, and in 1946 Gibson introduced the P-90 single coil pickup, which was eventually used on the first Les Paul model made in 1952.

1955, Born on this day, David Lee Roth, vocals, Van Halen

1952, Born on this day, Sharon Osbourne, wife of Ozzy

2001Under pressure to change their name because of letter attacks using anthrax germs, the metal band Anthrax issues a press release explaining they will not. “In light of current events, we are changing the name of the band to something more friendly, ‘Basket Full Of Puppies,’