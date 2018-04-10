4/10 Music History
By Alice KWHL
|
Apr 10, 2018 @ 3:42 PM
-Iron Maiden’s “Number of the Beast” is the #1 album in the UK.

-Paul McCartney leaves The Beatles.

-Sam Kinison dies in a car accident.

-Jim Morrison asks if a Boston audience want to see his genitals.

-The Cult release their 4th album, “Sonic Temple.”

