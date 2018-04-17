4/17 Music History By Alice KWHL | Apr 17, 2018 @ 2:19 PM 00/00/0000 - Tool - - - Keywords: - Photo Credit: Photorazzi - Contact (1-866-551-7827) -Maynard James Keenan is born… as well as Posh Spice and Liz Phair. -Joe Strummer does the London Marathon hungover. -Linda McCartney dies of breast cancer. http://www.kwhl.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/4-17.mp3 joe strummermaynardthe beatlesthe clashthe spice girlstool RELATED CONTENT 4/16 Music History 4/13 Music History 4/12 Music History Iron Maiden – Hand Farts 4/11 Music History 4/10 Music History