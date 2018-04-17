4/17 Music History
By Alice KWHL
Apr 17, 2018 @ 2:19 PM
-Maynard James Keenan is born… as well as Posh Spice and Liz Phair.

-Joe Strummer does the London Marathon hungover.

-Linda McCartney dies of breast cancer.

