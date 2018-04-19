4/19 Music History
By Alice KWHL
|
Apr 19, 2018 @ 2:30 PM
10/30/2008 - AC/DC - AC/DC Performs in Chicago "Black Ice World Tour 2008"

-Brian Johnson joins AC/DC.

-The body of Layne Staley is found in his apartment.

-Kid Rock hangs out with Ted Nugent and President Donald Trump in the Oval Office.

-The guy who played the saxophone on Men at Work’s “Who Can It Be Now” dies.

