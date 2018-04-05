4/5 Music History
By Alice KWHL
|
Apr 5, 2018 @ 2:59 PM
-Kurt Cobain kills himself.

-Layne Staley, frontman of Alice in Chains dies.

-Kurt Cobain’s hometown of Aberdeen Washington honors the Nirvana frontman not once, but twice.

-The inventor of the Marshall Amplifier passes away.

 

