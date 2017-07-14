4 members of Alaska borough assembly could face recall vote

PETERSBURG, Alaska (AP) – Four of the six members of an Alaska borough assembly could be facing a recall election.

KFSK.org (http://bit.ly/2tR1uTp ) reported Thursday a group of residents from the Petersburg borough has submitted applications seeking a recall petition for assembly members Jeigh Stanton Gregor, Nancy Strand, Kurt Wohlhueter and Eric Castro.

The application alleges the members violated Alaska’s Open Meetings Act at a May 30 meeting of the borough assembly by going into a closed-door, executive session.

That session was to discuss the re-organization of the borough department heads following the retirement last month of Power and Light superintendent Joe Nelson.

The applicants allege the reasons given for the closed door session were not specific enough and did not qualify for executive session under state law.

The borough’s attorney is reviewing the applications.

