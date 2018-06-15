6/15 Music History
By Alice KWHL
|
Jun 15, 2018 @ 2:28 PM
-Nirvana release their debut, Bleach.

-The Offspring also release their debut album.

-The Beastie Boys host the first ever Tibetan Freedom Festival.

-Radio legend Casey Kasem passes away at 82.

