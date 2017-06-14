ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Officials say seven bears have died in Alaska this year in defense of life and property shootings.

KTVA-TV reported (http://bit.ly/2szBlZG ) Tuesday two bears were fatally shot overnight in separate incidents.

Alaska Department of Fish and Game Spokesperson Ken Marsh says there were reportedly three black bears on the owner’s property in one incident, but Marsh says he didn’t know the circumstances of the shooting which killed one.

Marsh says the second shooting involved a brown bear attacking a chicken coop.

Marsh says a property owner can’t shoot a bear simply because it is on their property. To qualify as a defense of life and property shooting, the bear has to be showing aggression, putting the resident in fear for their life, or has to be destroying property, like attacking livestock.

The post 7 bears killed this year in Alaska in defensive shootings appeared first on Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD.