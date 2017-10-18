SITKA, Alaska (AP) – Seven historic Tlingit pieces that were in East Coast museums for decades have been returned to Southeast Alaska.

The Daily Sitka Sentinel reports the pieces were on display Saturday as part of a conference in Sitka.

Cultural resource specialist for the Central Council of Tlingit and Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska, Harold Jacobs, said the three helmets, two hats, headdress and beaded shirt are from as far back as the 1600s to about 1890.

The relics were brought back to Alaska through the efforts of the council. They will be stored through the National Park Service, with access being granted to the Tlingit clans.

The post 7 historic Tlingit pieces returned to Southeast Alaska appeared first on Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD.