8 residents set to move into Juneau’s new housing facility
By KFQD News
|
Sep 21, 2017 @ 10:05 AM

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – The first eight residents of a new supportive housing facility in Juneau will be moving in sometime next week.

The Juneau Empire reports (http://bit.ly/2fkPlBD ) that the Housing First program offered public tours of the 32-unit facility on Wednesday, which is geared toward housing homeless people with dependencies.

Program Director Dacia Davis has worked in social services for 14 years and says she hasn’t seen anything like this facility in Alaska.

Residents will have access to behavioral health services, medical services, food, laundry and a small learning center. Each unit comes with a kitchen, bathroom, table and bed.

Staff from numerous community organizations interviewed 96 homeless people as part of a vulnerability study, from which the Juneau Housing First Collaborative selected the 32 people who will stay at the shelter.

