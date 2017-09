1976, AC/DC released their third studio album ‘Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap’.

1972, Paul and Linda McCartney were arrested for the second time in four weeks for possession of cannabis

1970, Jim Morrison of The Doors was acquitted on charges of lewd and lascivious behavior, but was found guilty of exposing himself during a concert at The Dinner Key Auditorium in Coconut Grove a year and a half earlier.

1973Jim Croce is killed in a plane crash in Natchitoches, Louisiana, at age 30.